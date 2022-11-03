Weekender question of the week

Is baseball still “America’s Pastime” or has something taken its place?

Chad Pauling

"Baseball will always be our pastime, but it’s definitely been passed. Football and basketball are the dominate sports in the landscape."

Earl Horlyk

"On the one hand, baseball has a geeky romanticism to it. However, I'm more likely to watch NBA highlights even when the World Series is being played."

Mason Dockter

"Wait, baseball is 'America's Pastime?' I thought it was horseshoes."