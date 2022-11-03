Weekender question of the week

Is baseball still “America’s Pastime” or has something taken its place?
Chad Pauling
"Baseball will always be our pastime, but it’s definitely been passed. Football and basketball are the dominate sports in the landscape."
Earl Horlyk
"On the one hand, baseball has a geeky romanticism to it. However, I'm more likely to watch NBA highlights even when the World Series is being played."
Mason Dockter
"Wait, baseball is 'America's Pastime?' I thought it was horseshoes."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today