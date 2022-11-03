 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender question of the week

  • 0

Is baseball still “America’s Pastime” or has something taken its place? 

Chad Pauling 

"Baseball will always be our pastime, but it’s definitely been passed. Football and basketball are the dominate sports in the landscape."

Earl Horlyk

"On the one hand, baseball has a geeky romanticism to it. However, I'm more likely to watch NBA highlights even when the World Series is being played."

Mason Dockter

"Wait, baseball is 'America's Pastime?' I thought it was horseshoes."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News