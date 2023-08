As a kid, what was the one thing you needed to start the school on a positive note?

Jared McNett

"A fresh pair of kicks."

Earl Horlyk

"A brand-new Trapper Keeper binder with something cool on the cover like 'Knight Rider' or the 'Dukes of Hazzard' to show everyone I was a school-age influencer."

Mason Dockter

"Good pens and pencils, especially those Paper Mate mechanical pencils all the cool kids had. But I never got the holy grail – one of those Bic four-color pens."