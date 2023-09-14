What is the pop culture movie (or musician or TV show) that your dad grew up with that you still think is pretty cool?

"My dad listened to plenty of Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash growing up. I still have them in regular rotation." — Jared McNett

"My dad died when I was very young but I still remember his laugh, which was half snicker and half chuckle. Guess you could call it a 'snuckle.' He loved all of Norman Lear 70s sitcoms like 'All in the Family' and 'Sanford and Son.' So do I." — Earl Horlyk

"My father has never really been a consumer of media; he sits passively while my mother watches things on TV." — Mason Dockter