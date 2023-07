If you could be on any TV competition show, which one would it be and what would be your talent?

Chad Pauling

“I would have to say a cooking competition. I’m a very good cook and I think I would do ok in most of the competitions. That is, unless it’s baking.”

Earl Horlyk

“Do they still have that “Worst Cooks in America’ show on the air. I’d be a shoo-in for that one.”

Mason Dockter

“I’d be on ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ My talent is having old junk in my house.”