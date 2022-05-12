 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question

  • 0

What is the most unusual way to use beer?

Chad Pauling

"I’ve heard that you can use flat beer to help revive wood. I’m not sure how it would smell after a while … but you can try it."

Earl Horlyk

"It might be an old wives' tale but the carbonation from beer can get rid of coffee stains on carpet and its fermented sugars can get rid of brown spots on your lawn."

Mason Dockter

"I’m pretty sure in the olden times people drank beer or cider at breakfast. Today it’s considered an unwholesome practice."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New movies

New movies

'ALL MY PUNY SORROWS' (Rated R for language and brief sexuality)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News