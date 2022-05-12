Weekender Question

What is the most unusual way to use beer?

Chad Pauling

"I’ve heard that you can use flat beer to help revive wood. I’m not sure how it would smell after a while … but you can try it."

Earl Horlyk

"It might be an old wives' tale but the carbonation from beer can get rid of coffee stains on carpet and its fermented sugars can get rid of brown spots on your lawn."

Mason Dockter

"I’m pretty sure in the olden times people drank beer or cider at breakfast. Today it’s considered an unwholesome practice."

