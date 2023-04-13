What’s your favorite/least favorite thing about the circus?
Chad Pauling
"My favorite part is just the joy that the event brings my kids and I’m sure kids all around the world. Least favorite has to be the repetitive nature of the event. Parent and kids go about every year. Some changes to the show each year would be welcomed."
Earl Horlyk
"Favorite: a new trained buffalo making his debut. Least favorite: creepy clowns."
Mason Dockter
"Favorite thing about the circus: it only comes once a year. Least favorite: too much sticky cotton candy eaten by too many sticky children."