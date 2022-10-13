weekender question

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What is the best thing you’ve found at a thrift store/garage sale?

Chad Pauling

“My mother-in-law loved to go to garage sales and, 12 years ago, she stumbled on a compound miter saw at one. Craftsman brand, like new, had the laser guide and everything. Great saw! I was able to snap it up cheap and still have it and use it to this day.”

Earl Horlyk

“I’m more of a browser than a buyer. But if I was ever in the market for a poseable California Raisin doll or a DVD of a Pauly Shore movie, every thrift shop has them.”

Mason Dockter

“Pretty much everything I own came from those places.”

