Weekender Question

Which children's book can be enjoyed by both kids and adults?
Chad Pauling
"The entire Harry Potter series is great for kids and adults."
Earl Horlyk
"I'm a sucker for the illustrations of Shel Silverstein, so his 'A Light in the Attic' and 'Where the Sidewalk Ends' poetry books are still on my bookshelf."
Mason Dockter
"Most children's books can be read by literate adults. The best ones are classics like 'Winnie the Pooh,' 'Frog and Toad,' 'Goodnight Moon,' everything Mother Goose-related, and so on."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today