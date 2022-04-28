 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question

Which children's book can be enjoyed by both kids and adults?

Chad Pauling

"The entire Harry Potter series is great for kids and adults."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm a sucker for the illustrations of Shel Silverstein, so his 'A Light in the Attic' and 'Where the Sidewalk Ends' poetry books are still on my bookshelf."

Mason Dockter

"Most children's books can be read by literate adults. The best ones are classics like 'Winnie the Pooh,' 'Frog and Toad,' 'Goodnight Moon,' everything Mother Goose-related, and so on."

