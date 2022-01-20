Weekender Question

What extreme sport/activity would you ever consider attempting?
Chad Pauling
"Swimming with sharks or skydiving."
Earl Horlyk
"When I was younger, I was a halfway decent skateboarder. My best move? The ability to break a fall without sustaining any major injury."
Mason Dockter
"Rock climbing. Last summer my family and I saw people climbing up Devil’s Tower during our vacation. Now that’s something I would’ve liked to try."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today