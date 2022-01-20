 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question

  • 0

What extreme sport/activity would you ever consider attempting?

Chad Pauling 

"Swimming with sharks or skydiving."

Earl Horlyk

"When I was younger, I was a halfway decent skateboarder. My best move? The ability to break a fall without sustaining any major injury."

Mason Dockter

"Rock climbing. Last summer my family and I saw people climbing up Devil’s Tower during our vacation. Now that’s something I would’ve liked to try."

