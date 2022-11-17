Weekender question

What is your favorite Thanksgiving Day side dish?
Chad Pauling
"Cranberry jelly or, if you can call it a side, pumpkin pie."
Earl Horlyk
"Baked potatoes that are loaded with sour cream, pumpkin pie with extra whipped cream as well as anything with an obscene amount of carbs."
Mason Dockter
"Ham gravy. It’s good on everything, even pumpkin pie."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
