Weekender Question

When to put up Christmas decorations: a) week after Halloween; b) week after Thanksgiving or c) week before Christmas?

Chad Pauling

"D) the day after Thanksgiving."

Earl Horlyk

"I procrastinate. I'll do it the week before Christmas if I remember to do it at  all."

Mason Dockter

"The week after Thanksgiving." 

