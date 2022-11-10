Weekender Question

When to put up Christmas decorations: a) week after Halloween; b) week after Thanksgiving or c) week before Christmas?
Chad Pauling
"D) the day after Thanksgiving."
Earl Horlyk
"I procrastinate. I'll do it the week before Christmas if I remember to do it at all."
Mason Dockter
"The week after Thanksgiving."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
