Weekender question

Fruitcake: Yay, nay, and why?
Chad Pauling
"Nay, but I don’t know why. I’ve never tried it. Never really wanted to because they always just looked gross."
Earl Horlyk
"Yay. Every year, Ponca State Park holds a winter fest, complete with a fruitcake fling. They're terrible for eating but fruitcakes are, apparently, aerodynamic."
Mason Dockter
"Cakes with hard nuts and weird fruit? Not a fan."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
