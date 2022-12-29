Weekender Question

Favorite New Year’s Eve drink: champagne, beer or something else?
Chad Pauling
"Champagne at midnight is always a nice touch."
Earl Horlyk
"I've never had a good experience with champagne. I'll be better off with a beer."
Mason Dockter
"French champagne all the way. Not the domestic stuff."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
