weekender question

Are you dreaming of a 'White Christmas' Why or why not?
Chad Pauling
"No. Never. I'm dreaming of beaches and sunshine!"
Earl Horlyk
"When I was a kid I loved the snow you'd see in 'It's a Wonderful Life.' As an adult, I realized it was all artificial movie snow. So, fake snow is fine. Real snow is slippery and annoying."
Mason Dockter
"It’s best for there to be a goodly amount of snow on the ground at Christmas and throughout the season."
