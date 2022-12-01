weekender question

Are you dreaming of a 'White Christmas' Why or why not?

Chad Pauling

"No. Never. I'm dreaming of beaches and sunshine!"

Earl Horlyk

"When I was a kid I loved the snow you'd see in 'It's a Wonderful Life.' As an adult, I realized it was all artificial movie snow. So, fake snow is fine. Real snow is slippery and annoying."

Mason Dockter

"It’s best for there to be a goodly amount of snow on the ground at Christmas and throughout the season."