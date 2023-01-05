Weekender question

Do you believe in New Year’s resolutions? If so, what is yours?
Chad Pauling
"I think resolutions are great You should try to always improve yourself."
Earl Horlyk
"My resolution to have a beach body by summer will be attempted and abandoned again as it has for the past 25 years."
Mason Dockter
"Resolutions are for quick fixes. You don't need a new calendar to make changes in your life."
