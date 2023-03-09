The NAIA Women’s Basketball Finals is returning to the Tyson Events Center on March 13. What other major sporting event would you like to be held in Sioux City?

Chad Pauling

"I'd love to see something like the old Nike Tour come through the area again."

Earl Horlyk

"I know the College World Series brings in thousands of spectators to Omaha every summer. Why can't we have the World Series of Pickleball as an outdoor-friendly event.'

Mason Dockter

"A tiddlywinks competition would be perfect for Sioux City."