Weekender Question

What does downtown Sioux City need more of: a) public art; b) green space: or c) parking ramps?
Chad Pauling
"I think Sioux City has a great mix of all three. As an outdoor enthusiast, I won’t ever argue against more green space."
Earl Horlyk
"As an art lover, I enjoy seeing all of the sculptures and murals around town. It really adds color to the downtown."
Mason Dockter
"Parking ramps for sure. There aren’t nearly enough of those. Go to the rooftop bar at the Warrior Hotel. You only see like a dozen parking ramps, in all directions."
