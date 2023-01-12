 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question

  • 0

Are you a foodie? If so, what is your specialty/favorite food?

Chad Pauling

"I like to think of myself as a 'foodie' but I’m not super obnoxious about it so I don’t know if I meet the industry standard of the definition."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm a foodie when it comes to hot sauces or anything that would send the normal person running for the hills."

Mason Dockter

"No. Mustard."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News