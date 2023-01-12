Weekender Question

Are you a foodie? If so, what is your specialty/favorite food?
Chad Pauling
"I like to think of myself as a 'foodie' but I’m not super obnoxious about it so I don’t know if I meet the industry standard of the definition."
Earl Horlyk
"I'm a foodie when it comes to hot sauces or anything that would send the normal person running for the hills."
Mason Dockter
"No. Mustard."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today