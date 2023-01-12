Weekender Question

Are you a foodie? If so, what is your specialty/favorite food?

Chad Pauling

"I like to think of myself as a 'foodie' but I’m not super obnoxious about it so I don’t know if I meet the industry standard of the definition."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm a foodie when it comes to hot sauces or anything that would send the normal person running for the hills."

Mason Dockter

"No. Mustard."