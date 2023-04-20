What record, CD or tape did you love as a kid and wished you still had?

Chad Pauling

"Tough question. With digital music I have pretty much everything I want on my phone."

Earl Horlyk

"I was the much younger child of older parents. That meant I had full access to mom and dad's naughty record collection. Even though it was appropriate to my young ears, I loved their old Redd Foxx LP. Wonder whatever happened to it?"

Mason Dockter

"When we were kids, my cousins and I found an old portable 8-track tape player and 8-track tapes upstairs at grandma’s house. That thing was a lot of fun. The best tape had Lesley Gore’s 'It’s My Party' and Danny & the Juniors’ 'At the Hop.' Still love those songs."