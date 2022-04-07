Weekender Question

What’s the best thing about the circus? What is the worst thing about the circus?

Chad Pauling

"The best thing has to be the joy it brings to children. As a parent of two little ones, I know the circus is always a fun time. I couldn’t say anything is the 'worst.' The circus is great fun all around."

Earl Horlyk

"This may sound strange, but cotton candy is my favorite part of the any circus. The worst: dog and pony acts. C'mon, Fido may be cute but the circus isn't meant to be cute."

Mason Dockter

"The best thing about a circus is the aroma, a delicate mingling of cigarettes and the stifling, dry odor of popcorn, mixed with earthy smells from the animals and probably the people."

