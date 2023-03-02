"I am a lover of cereal. Always have been. All-time favorite is going to be tough. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, Apple Jacks with Marshmallows (a deep cut as it’s hard to find) are all great. I guess I’ll answer with one you can’t really get anymore -- Rice Crispy Treats Cereal."

"I'm old enough to remember when Honey Smacks and Golden Crisp were known by their more accurate Sugar Smacks and Sugar Crisp names. That was when they were identified as the least healthy cereal to be marketed to kids. By any name, these cereals are close to my (sugar-coated) heart."