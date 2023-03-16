A few days before St. Patrick's Day, what is your favorite 'green' thing?
Chad Pauling
"First thing that came to mind is a golf course. Must be my favorite 'green.'"
Earl Horlyk
"Green in the beer that I drink on St. Patrick's Day and green as in my complexion the day after St. Patrick's Day."
Mason Dockter
"I don't like anything green. I'm an autumn."
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today