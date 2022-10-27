 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Question

What is the best Halloween candy and what will generate nothing but boos?

Chad Pauling

"Worst has to be black licorice. The best? That’s tough. There is a lot of great candy but full size Reese’s are toward the top."

Earl Horlyk

"Full-size Kit Kats and Twix always come off on top. Milk Duds, Gummy Bears and anything that will tear our molars generate shrieks of horror." 

Mason Dockter

"In my day -- when a person could buy a new Plymouth for 85 cents, when a polished walnut shell passed for a three-cent piece and you could take the streetcar to Emporium City -- the kids’ faces invariably lit up when they got a hard-boiled egg for Halloween. Most kids then had dentures, like they do today, and the eggs were easier to chew. Some things never change."

