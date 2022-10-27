Weekender Question

What is the best Halloween candy and what will generate nothing but boos?

Chad Pauling

"Worst has to be black licorice. The best? That’s tough. There is a lot of great candy but full size Reese’s are toward the top."

Earl Horlyk

"Full-size Kit Kats and Twix always come off on top. Milk Duds, Gummy Bears and anything that will tear our molars generate shrieks of horror."

Mason Dockter

"In my day -- when a person could buy a new Plymouth for 85 cents, when a polished walnut shell passed for a three-cent piece and you could take the streetcar to Emporium City -- the kids’ faces invariably lit up when they got a hard-boiled egg for Halloween. Most kids then had dentures, like they do today, and the eggs were easier to chew. Some things never change."