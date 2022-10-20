Weekender Question

Daylight Savings Time is slated to become permanent next year. Does this make you happy or sad?
Chad Pauling
"This change makes me incredibly happy. I hope it comes to fruition. Keep it light out, during the day, as long as we can."
Earl Horlyk
"I'm pretty neutral on the matter. Didn't like getting off work when it is pitch dark. Probably won't like going to work when it is pitch dark either."
Mason Dockter
"I function best in the dark."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today