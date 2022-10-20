Weekender Question

Daylight Savings Time is slated to become permanent next year. Does this make you happy or sad?

Chad Pauling

"This change makes me incredibly happy. I hope it comes to fruition. Keep it light out, during the day, as long as we can."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm pretty neutral on the matter. Didn't like getting off work when it is pitch dark. Probably won't like going to work when it is pitch dark either."

Mason Dockter

"I function best in the dark."