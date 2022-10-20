 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Question

  • 0

Daylight Savings Time is slated to become permanent next year. Does this make you happy or sad?

Chad Pauling

"This change makes me incredibly happy.  I hope it comes to fruition. Keep it light out, during the day, as long as we can."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm pretty neutral on the matter. Didn't like getting off work when it is pitch dark. Probably won't like going to work when it is pitch dark either."

Mason Dockter

"I function best in the dark."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News