What is the ‘handy man’ skill people would be surprised that you possess?

Chad Pauling

"I am actually very 'handy' but I just don’t like to do the work anymore. One thing that always surprises folks is when I tell them I design, hand carve and paint wood fishing lures."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm a master at finding how-to videos on YouTube. I can't fix a single thing, but I can do the leg work."

Mason Dockter

"I’m fairly good at painting, both interior and exterior. One summer long ago I worked for a house-painting company. I was fired for spilling paint on a roof."