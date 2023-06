Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

What would be your advice to graduating seniors?

Chad Pauling

"Life's a journey. Learn from your experience and, most importantly, start saving for retirement NOW. Time is your best friend here."

Earl Horlyk

"Always have a Plan B. Currently, I think I up to Plan P or Q at the moment."

Mason Dockter

"If you have a friendly dog in your life and a place that serves cheap coffee, you're well ahead of the game."