LOCAL THEATERS
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St., 712-277-8300
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny 11:30 3:00 6:30 9:55
The Flash 11:30 3:00 3:30 6:30 6:50 9:55 10:00
No Hard Feelings 10:25 11:15 1:50 4:00 4:30 7:00 7:30 9:30 10:00
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 10:30 1:30 4:30 6:50 9:45
Asteroid City 10:45 1:40 4:20 7:05 9:40
Elemental 10:30 1:15 4:00 6:45 9:30
The Blackening 10:25 1:40 4:10 7:30 9:55
wAMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road, 712-276-3062
People are also reading…
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny 3:00 4:00 6:30 7:30 10:00
The Flash 3:45 7:00
Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken 2:00 4:20 6:40 9:00
No Hard Feelings 11:45 2:10 4:45 7:15
Nearby Theaters
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, IA, 712-564-1778
The Flash 7:00
Elemental 7:10
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Elemental 1:30 4:30 7:15
The Flash 1:00 4:15 7:30
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 1:00 4:05
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
The Flash 4:30 8:00
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 4:35 8:15
No Hard Feelings 4:40 8:00
Elemental 4:45 8:15
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 7:40
The Flash 7:30
Elemental 7:20