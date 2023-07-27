Who lives in a pineapple under the sea and stars in the hottest stage production of the summer? Find out when New Stage Players presents the Siouxland stage premiere of "The Spongebob Musical."

Based upon the popular Nickelodeon animated hit, the live version will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

The production features a tidal wave of original songs by the world's most iconic rock and pop artists like John Legend, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's and They Might Be Giants.

Performances will take place in the South Sioux City Middle School auditorium, 3625 G Street, South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Ticket information can be found at newstageplayers.com.