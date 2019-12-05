Weekender taste testers jump the pecking order in fast food chicken sandwich war

GRADE: C+

POPEYES SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

WHAT'S IN IT: A chicken breast filet marinated in Popeyes spices before given a buttermilk spa treatment. It is then slapped with a bunch of pickles, slathered with a spicy sauce before going inside of a lightly toasted brioche bun.

WHAT WE GOT: If the above description says something, it is that this is one well-thought-out sandwich. Each element contributes something towards the greater good.

HOW DID IT TASTE: From first bite to last, we enjoyed the soft breast meat which was flavorful enough that it didn't become overwhelmed by the spicy sauce or the sour pickles. The buttered Brioche gave another taste element in addition to keep the sandwich together.