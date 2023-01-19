West O Beer announces new 'Blue Water' campaign

WEST OKOBOJI, Iowa -- West O Beer, Okoboji's premiere craft brewery, has announced "Blue Taps = Blue Water," which seeks to protect waterways in the Lakes area and beyond.

In collaboration with Doll Distributing, "Blue Taps = Blue Water" will connect craft beer drinkers across West O Beer's distribution area with water quality efforts in the region by raising money with every keg sold to bars, restaurants and other venues.

"Blie Taps = Blue Water will feature new, water-inspired blue-coated tap handles signaling to patrons that West O Beer enjoyed anywhere those blue handles (are) directly impacting their water," owner Matt Matthiesen said.

A portion of the proceeds from those kegs sold will go to identify water quality efforts. Doll Distributing will be matching the proceeds. Blue Taps = Blue Water will begin with Northwest Iowa bars and restaurants, with proceeds going to Keep Okoboji Blue.

Since opening in 2013, West O Beer's main mission has been to work hand in hand with local and regional clean water groups, to connect their beer directly with efforts protecting that vital resource. Their long-standing partnership with Keep Okoboji Blue has included annual cleanups, an environmental symposium and a collaborative beer that raises money for and awareness of Keep Okoboji Blue's effort.

"Our beer starts with our water, and the uniquely soft blue water of West Okoboji Lake," Matthiesen said. "It always comes back to the water. West O Beer can connect our beer with water quality initiatives protecting water wherever our beer is sold, poured and enjoyed."

Blue Taps rollouts will begin in Northwest Iowa throughout January and February. More information can be found at westobeer.com.