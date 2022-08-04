 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What are 'Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants?'

2022 siouxland's top 50 restaurants
Provided

For the past three years, we've been asking Journal readers "where's a good place to eat?" and "which restaurant would you recommend to friends?" 

The suggested eateries -- everything from fine dining establishments to holes-in-the-wall -- were compiled into a special "Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants" edition of the Weekender.

We're doing it again this year by encouraging readers to become foodie influencers, choosing their picks from a list of old faves, up-and-comers and joints that may be right off of everyone's radar.

Between now and 11:59 p.m. Aug. 21, you'll be able to vote for your choices for the fourth annual Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants at http://siouxcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Top-50-Restaurants-2022/gallery/.

The results will be revealed in the Sept. 22 Weekender.

Will your favorite café make the grade or will you discover some new places to dine?

Dig in, have fun and happy eating everybody.

