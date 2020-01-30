What are the strangest Super Bowl snacks out there?

OK, what is Irish Stew and why have Iowans been Googling it for recipes?
That's what your Weekender friends were thinking while perusing a list compiled by Digital Third Coast, which analyzes Google Trends data of the most popular Super Bowl snacks per state, based on the number of Google searches.
Looking through the list, we noted that neighboring states like South Dakota (cocktail meatballs) and Nebraska (cocktail weenies) chose conventional foods as their top pick for pigskin-watching snacks.
However, us Iowans had to be the weirdos who thought a complicated stew made with meat, potatoes, onions and parsley (yeah, we did Google the recipe) was what we wanted to eat during Super Bowl LIV!
Being natural born contrarians when it came to our munchies, Weekender taste testers decided to try a different route entirely. Specifically, we hit up the Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee for some off-the-beaten-track snackages.
PIG OUT KANSAS CITY BBQ PIGLESS BACON CHIPS
WHAT IS IT: You guessed it, these barbecue-flavored chips may look like teeny-weeny slices of bacon. But no pigs were harmed in the making of this snack. Instead, this vegan-friendly chip has ingredients mushrooms, sunflower oil, tomato and garlic powder, paprika and natural smoke flavor.
HOW DOES IT TASTE: Surprisingly good. Created by celebrity chef Dave Anderson, this chip has a pinch of smokiness and BBQ-y goodness. But it has none of the back-of-throat yukkiness we associate with pork rinds.
ARE THESE GOOD FOR YOU: No! Even though the package contains words like "full of flavor, free of guilt" and are supposedly "rich in antioxidants," these snacks aren't low-cal. About three chips contain around 160 calories.
OUR GRADE: A solid B+
LESSER EVIL HUEVOS RANCHEROS EGG WHITE CURLS
WHAT IS IT: We were intrigued by the cartoon-y bodybuilder on the package as well as the claims that these Cheetos-like cheese curls contain six grams of protein. But we were skeptical of this snack made with cage-free, non-GMO dried egg whites, organic avocado oil and Himalayan salt.
HOW DOES IT TASTE: Color us surprised, but these little doodles were delish! More egg-y and cheesy but the Huevos Rancheros flavoring gave it a nice pop of flavors. Plus they seemed lighter and less greasy than cheese puffs.
ARE THESE GOOD FOR YOU: Once again, don't expect to lose weight pounding these bad boys. At about 130 calories for every four pieces, be careful and don't eat too many.
OUR GRADE: A-