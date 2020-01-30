What are the strangest Super Bowl snacks out there?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOW DOES IT TASTE: Surprisingly good. Created by celebrity chef Dave Anderson, this chip has a pinch of smokiness and BBQ-y goodness. But it has none of the back-of-throat yukkiness we associate with pork rinds.

ARE THESE GOOD FOR YOU: No! Even though the package contains words like "full of flavor, free of guilt" and are supposedly "rich in antioxidants," these snacks aren't low-cal. About three chips contain around 160 calories.

OUR GRADE: A solid B+

LESSER EVIL HUEVOS RANCHEROS EGG WHITE CURLS

WHAT IS IT: We were intrigued by the cartoon-y bodybuilder on the package as well as the claims that these Cheetos-like cheese curls contain six grams of protein. But we were skeptical of this snack made with cage-free, non-GMO dried egg whites, organic avocado oil and Himalayan salt.

HOW DOES IT TASTE: Color us surprised, but these little doodles were delish! More egg-y and cheesy but the Huevos Rancheros flavoring gave it a nice pop of flavors. Plus they seemed lighter and less greasy than cheese puffs.