With thousands of cyclists getting ready to bike their way across Iowa, what physical feat are you most proud of?

Chad Pauling

"I'd have to say running my first 5K. I'm not a runner, but I've stated running the past few years and completing my first race, with my mom, which was great."

Earl Horlyk

"This is less of a physical feat and more of psychological one. If I cycled on RAGBRAI, I'll probably be the only one to get hopelessly lost on a one-way road."

Mason Dockter

"I'm a cyclist but don't understand the appeal of riding alongside thousands of other people during the hottest days of the summer."