What to do with your Halloween stash if you've had your fill

So it’s the week after Halloween, and assuming you didn’t go hog-wild over the last week with your children’s candy stashes, there are plenty of delectable sweets left in their plastic pumpkin pales.

When I was a kid, my parents took a few pieces of my collected trick-or-treat spoils, but left me the vast majority. I was sort of a weird kid and didn’t eat the candy right away; in fact, most years the candy would last until the next year’s ghoulish holiday. I had a thing about collecting and saving, and it didn’t start or end at candy. I’d feel guilty about eating candy and not saving it to have for later…but it would eventually go stale and go to waste - I still have this problem with food, and should seek therapy!

What were your children's favorite scores this year, and more-so, what were your favorite tasty treats you have commandeered from their treasure-troves of tastiness?

On a different note, what were the most creative costumes you saw over the holiday? We, at The Weekender would like to know. Just send pictures with picture credits to alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com, or send physical copies to Ari Lebowitz, C/O Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. 51101.