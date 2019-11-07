What to do with your Halloween stash if you've had your fill

So it’s the week after Halloween, and assuming you didn’t go hog-wild over the last week with your children’s candy stashes, there are plenty of delectable sweets left in their plastic pumpkin pales.
When I was a kid, my parents took a few pieces of my collected trick-or-treat spoils, but left me the vast majority. I was sort of a weird kid and didn’t eat the candy right away; in fact, most years the candy would last until the next year’s ghoulish holiday. I had a thing about collecting and saving, and it didn’t start or end at candy. I’d feel guilty about eating candy and not saving it to have for later…but it would eventually go stale and go to waste - I still have this problem with food, and should seek therapy!
What were your children's favorite scores this year, and more-so, what were your favorite tasty treats you have commandeered from their treasure-troves of tastiness?
On a different note, what were the most creative costumes you saw over the holiday? We, at The Weekender would like to know. Just send pictures with picture credits to alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com, or send physical copies to Ari Lebowitz, C/O Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. 51101.
Now what do you do with all the extra candy if you don’t want to give your children (or yourselves) diabetes or serious dental maladies?
1. Give the excess sugary treats to the Siouxland Soup Kitchen. There are many less-fortunate people around Sioux City who cannot otherwise afford a bit of sweetness in their lives. They would much enjoy the nostalgia of Halloween's past. If you would like to donate your leftover treats, you can bring them to:
Siouxland Soup Kitchen
717 West Seventh St.
Sioux City, Iowa 51103
2. Similarly, you can take the candy to the Warming Shelter. Like the Soup Kitchen, the Warming Shelter caters to people who are currently having a rough go at life. Everyone needs a little sweetness to brighten up their day. If you would like to donate the snacks to the Warming Shelter, you can bring them to:
The Warming Shelter
916 Nebraska St.
Sioux City, Iowa 51105
3. There are Halloween candy buy backs set up all over the nation! This is a great way to get rid of those extra potential calories, and you get paid to do so in cash, coupons or products! These events donate their sweet proceeds to non-profit Veterans organizations. The Siouxland stop for the Halloween candy buy back is:
North Sioux Dental Clinic
101 Merrill Ave. PO Box 1010
North Sioux City, South Dakota 57049