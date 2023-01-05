WinnaVegas Casino Resorts donate more than $20,500 to local charities

SLOAN, Iowa -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort presented four checks, amounting to more than $20,500, to local Winnebago and Siouxland organizations.

Active in charitable giving, the casino developed a program in which WinnaVegas guests could drop slot tickets into donation boxes placed at various locations in the casino. Guests could also donate change at ticket redemption machines as well as during auctions held at several concerts.

Among the local organizations receiving donations were Winnebago Qalicb, Inc., Winnebago Reformed Church, Crittenton Center and Winnebago Native American Families Association.

"We are pleased to help out our local charities during this special time of the year when help is needed the most," WinnaVegas general manager Michael Michaud said. "We applaud our guests at WinnaVegas Casino Resort for their generosity for the past few months and we look forward to supporting those in need."

WinnaVegas Casino Resort, located at 1500 330th St., is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is currently in its 30th year of operation. Opened originally as a bingo parlor in April 1992, WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area. At present, its gaming floor is 54,353 square feet, has more than 767 slot machines, 10 casino table games and features Siouxland's only bingo hall.