Wise I Brew Company making craft beer 'accessible' in Ice Cream Capital of the World

Mashing is when malted enzymes are steeped in hot or boiling water. By steeping the grains, sugars are released into the water, readying it for fermentation. It takes an hour or two.

After the grains are fully steeped, the grains are pulled out of the sugary water, leaving the wort -- which is pronounced "wert" -- that is essentially non-fermented beer.

The next step involves boiling the wort. This is the fun part when hops and spices are added, making the mixture a bit more beer-like.

Or is it? Actually, what we have so far is simply sugar and flavored water. Alcohol (aka as "the good part") comes during the fermentation process.

The fermentation process starts by adding yeast as a catalyst. It is the yeast reacting with the sugars that creates alcohol.

Or to quote Sitzmann, "yeast eats the sugar, pisses out the alcohol and farts CO2."

See, science can be fun.

The final process involves carbonating and bottling the beer. Sitzmann allowed us to sample some Wise I beer in its non-carbonated form. We could surmise its eventual taste but it did lack the pop it would have as a finished product.

HOW DOES 'THE BEER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD' SOUND?