Wise I Brew Company making craft beer 'accessible' in Ice Cream Capital of the World

LE MARS, Iowa -- At 9 on a chilly December morning, Ben Sitzmann took chemical readings and filled up laboratory vials inside a building that was last used as storage for a nearby bike shop.
Was Sitzmann some sort of mad scientist? Mad, no. A scientist? Well, in a way, he was.
"There's a lot of science that goes into beer," he said, inside a brewhouse and taproom, located at 15 Second St. N.E. "I've been discovering the nerdy, science side to beer making the more I do it."
Sitzmann has partnered with his longtime friend Matt Lancaster in the creation of Wise I Brewing Company, which in just a few months, racked up the distinction of becoming 1) Plymouth County's first commercial brewery and 2) the 100th craft brewery to open in Iowa.
"That was back in September," Sitzmann said. "Iowa is probably up to 103 or 104 craft breweries by now."
WISE GUYS WITH A WISE EYE TOWARDS THE BOTTOM LINE
An admitted "Jack of All Trades," Sitzmann has a past that includes manufacturing waffle cones on a production line and working as a cook in fine dining restaurants.
Along the way, he helped design both a disc golf course and a recently opened skateboard park. He also makes videos for Sitz Media Productions, a company that he owns.
Lancaster has a background selling insurance, annuities and mutual funds.
"I bring a business mind to Wise I while Matt brings a food production background," Lancaster said.
What the two lifelong friends have in common is ambition, a love of beer and a willingness to overlook the non-glamorous side of craft brewing.
THE SECRET LIFE OF A BEER BREWER
"People think we have the perfect job," Sitzmann said. "We get to make beer all day. That's fun, right? Well, we spend more time cleaning stuff than we do in creating Wise I beer."
Lancaster and Sitzmann are creating a potent potion that's been around since 3500 B.C., despite the fact that beer's been giving folks a buzz for nearly 6,000 years.
Most people have no idea how it is made.
FOUR INGREDIENTS, FIVE STEPS AND NO POP QUIZ AT THE END
Most beers are made up of grains, hops (a flower that acts as a bitter, stabilizing agent to beer while imparting the fruity or floral taste or aroma), water and yeast.
Wise I Beers -- and most beers, for that matter -- use barley as the grain of choice. Grains are dried out and cracked in a heating process. By heating them up, their enzymes are released are ready to be mashed.
Mashing is when malted enzymes are steeped in hot or boiling water. By steeping the grains, sugars are released into the water, readying it for fermentation. It takes an hour or two.
After the grains are fully steeped, the grains are pulled out of the sugary water, leaving the wort -- which is pronounced "wert" -- that is essentially non-fermented beer.
The next step involves boiling the wort. This is the fun part when hops and spices are added, making the mixture a bit more beer-like.
Or is it? Actually, what we have so far is simply sugar and flavored water. Alcohol (aka as "the good part") comes during the fermentation process.
The fermentation process starts by adding yeast as a catalyst. It is the yeast reacting with the sugars that creates alcohol.
Or to quote Sitzmann, "yeast eats the sugar, pisses out the alcohol and farts CO2."
See, science can be fun.
The final process involves carbonating and bottling the beer. Sitzmann allowed us to sample some Wise I beer in its non-carbonated form. We could surmise its eventual taste but it did lack the pop it would have as a finished product.
HOW DOES 'THE BEER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD' SOUND?
Lancaster said people were surprised that he would get involved in something as hands-on as a craft brewing company and brew pub.
"The expectation is that you must be onsite all the time," he said, shaking his head. "We were lucky to hire good people to man the taproom when we're not here."
So far, reaction to Wise I beer has been positive, Sitzmann said.
"We were lucky that other craft brewers have been willing to tell us what works for them," he explained. "More important, they also told us what didn't work."
Ideally, the duo would like to create a market of craft beer drinkers in a market not noted for experimentation.
"We want to make our beers approachable," Sitzmann said. "We're very much local people and we want to please the local people first."
With the Wells Enterprises "Ice Cream Capital of World" Ice Cream Parlor & Museum located less than two blocks away, can the two craft brewers envision Wise I giving Blue Bunny a run or its money?
"Don't know about that," Sitzmann said with a laugh.