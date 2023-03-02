Remember last week's Weekender, where we had page after page after page of Siouxland's Choice Award winners?
Whoops, we missed one page.
Here are all of the people, places and businesses who make Siouxland shine in the service area.
Want to know who was Siouxland's favorite attorney, carpet cleaner or funeral parlor? Keep reading and find out.
Which building has the best public restroom and which business had the friendliest customers service? Spoiler alert: it is listed down below.
Which publication has the reddest face? That would be the Weekender for forgetting to print this important category.
Hey, consider this the first entry for the 2024 Siouxland's Choice Awards.
Live life better with the 2023 service first-place finishers and favorites of Siouxland's Choice Awards.
AG/INDUSTRIAL DEALER
First place: S & S Equipment, Inc.
Favorite: Titan Machinery
Favorite: Ziegler CAT
APARTMENT COMPLEX
First Place: CC Properties
Favorite: Bluebird Flats
Favorite: Summit at Sunnybrook Village
ATTORNEY
First place: Goosmann Law Firm, PLC
Favorite: Buchheit Law, PLC
Favorite: Crary Huff Law Firm
BANK/CREDIT UNION
First place: Telco Triad Community Credit Union
Favorite: Security National Bank
Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
First place: Chick-fil-A
Favorite: Beginner's Luck Tackle & Supply
Favorite: Security National Bank
BEST PLACE TO WORK
First place: Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
Favorite: Security National Bank
Favorite: Sunrise Retirement Community
BEST STAFFING AGENCY
First place: Aventure
Favorite: Helping Hands Nursing Solution, Inc.
Favorite: Short Staffed
BUILDER/CONTRACTOR
First place: Shook Handyman, Inc.
Favorite: L & L Builders Co.
Favorite: WA Klinger LLC
CARPET CLEANING
First place: Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
Favorite: Harstad Carpet Cleaning
Favorite: Spahn's Property Solutions LLC
CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT
First place: Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
Favorite: Siouxland Mental Health Center
Favorite: Camp High Hopes
CHILD CARE
First place: Siouxland Christian Preschool
Favorite: Bluff's Little Thinkers
Favorite: KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.
DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY
First place: Davenport Cleaners
Favorite: Bush Dry Cleaners
Favorite: Pierce Street Laundry
FLORIST
First place: The Barn Loft Home Decor, Accents & Artisan Market
Favorite: A Step in Thyme Florals
Favorite: Hy-Vee Florals
FUNERAL HOME
First place: Meyer Brothers Funeral Home
Favorite: Goslar Funeral Home and Monument
Favorite: Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City
HIGHER EDUCATION
First place: Briar Cliff University
Favorite: Morningside University
Favorite: Western Iowa Tech Community College
HOTEL
First place: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
Favorite: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Favorite: Stoney Creek Hotel Sioux City
INSURANCE AGENCY
First place: State Farm Insurance Craig Wegner
Favorite: American Family Insurance Mark Johnson
Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency
INSURANCE AGENT
First place: Health Markets - Shannon Stewart
Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency - Jake Goodin
Favorite: State Farm - Craig Wegner
INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM
First place: Security National Bank
Favorite: Primerica - Financial Services David Slothower
Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union
PET GROOMING
First place: Bird's Bath and Grooming LLC
Favorite: Bark Avenue
Favorite Grooming by Emilee
PHOTOGRAPHER
First place: Amy Cloud Photography
Favorite: Britton Hacke Photography
Favorite: Justine Leonard Photography
PUBLIC RESTROOM
First place: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
Favorite: Art SUX Gallery
Favorite: Orpheum Theatre
SOCIAL MEDIA
First place: Britton Hacke Photography
Favorite: Fat Boy Food Blog
Favorite: Siouxland Severe Weather Network
VETERINARIAN
First place: Siouxland Animal Hospital
Favorite: Elk Creek Animal Hospital
Favorite: Lakeport Veterinary Hospital