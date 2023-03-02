Remember last week's Weekender, where we had page after page after page of Siouxland's Choice Award winners?

Whoops, we missed one page.

Here are all of the people, places and businesses who make Siouxland shine in the service area.

Want to know who was Siouxland's favorite attorney, carpet cleaner or funeral parlor? Keep reading and find out.

Which building has the best public restroom and which business had the friendliest customers service? Spoiler alert: it is listed down below.

Which publication has the reddest face? That would be the Weekender for forgetting to print this important category.

Hey, consider this the first entry for the 2024 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

Live life better with the 2023 service first-place finishers and favorites of Siouxland's Choice Awards.

AG/INDUSTRIAL DEALER

First place: S & S Equipment, Inc.

Favorite: Titan Machinery

Favorite: Ziegler CAT

APARTMENT COMPLEX

First Place: CC Properties

Favorite: Bluebird Flats

Favorite: Summit at Sunnybrook Village

ATTORNEY

First place: Goosmann Law Firm, PLC

Favorite: Buchheit Law, PLC

Favorite: Crary Huff Law Firm

BANK/CREDIT UNION

First place: Telco Triad Community Credit Union

Favorite: Security National Bank

Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

First place: Chick-fil-A

Favorite: Beginner's Luck Tackle & Supply

Favorite: Security National Bank

BEST PLACE TO WORK

First place: Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

Favorite: Security National Bank

Favorite: Sunrise Retirement Community

BEST STAFFING AGENCY

First place: Aventure

Favorite: Helping Hands Nursing Solution, Inc.

Favorite: Short Staffed

BUILDER/CONTRACTOR

First place: Shook Handyman, Inc.

Favorite: L & L Builders Co.

Favorite: WA Klinger LLC

CARPET CLEANING

First place: Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

Favorite: Harstad Carpet Cleaning

Favorite: Spahn's Property Solutions LLC

CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT

First place: Noah's Hope Animal Rescue

Favorite: Siouxland Mental Health Center

Favorite: Camp High Hopes

CHILD CARE

First place: Siouxland Christian Preschool

Favorite: Bluff's Little Thinkers

Favorite: KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.

DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY

First place: Davenport Cleaners

Favorite: Bush Dry Cleaners

Favorite: Pierce Street Laundry

FLORIST

First place: The Barn Loft Home Decor, Accents & Artisan Market

Favorite: A Step in Thyme Florals

Favorite: Hy-Vee Florals

FUNERAL HOME

First place: Meyer Brothers Funeral Home

Favorite: Goslar Funeral Home and Monument

Favorite: Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City

HIGHER EDUCATION

First place: Briar Cliff University

Favorite: Morningside University

Favorite: Western Iowa Tech Community College

HOTEL

First place: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

Favorite: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Favorite: Stoney Creek Hotel Sioux City

INSURANCE AGENCY

First place: State Farm Insurance Craig Wegner

Favorite: American Family Insurance Mark Johnson

Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency

INSURANCE AGENT

First place: Health Markets - Shannon Stewart

Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency - Jake Goodin

Favorite: State Farm - Craig Wegner

INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM

First place: Security National Bank

Favorite: Primerica - Financial Services David Slothower

Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union

PET GROOMING

First place: Bird's Bath and Grooming LLC

Favorite: Bark Avenue

Favorite Grooming by Emilee

PHOTOGRAPHER

First place: Amy Cloud Photography

Favorite: Britton Hacke Photography

Favorite: Justine Leonard Photography

PUBLIC RESTROOM

First place: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

Favorite: Art SUX Gallery

Favorite: Orpheum Theatre

SOCIAL MEDIA

First place: Britton Hacke Photography

Favorite: Fat Boy Food Blog

Favorite: Siouxland Severe Weather Network

VETERINARIAN

First place: Siouxland Animal Hospital

Favorite: Elk Creek Animal Hospital

Favorite: Lakeport Veterinary Hospital