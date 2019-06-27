Jacquelyn Brummond says she is not a wizard, though she considers herself a member of the House of Ravenclaw.
She has a Harry Potter tattoo. She went to LeakyCon (a Harry Potter convention) last year in Dallas, and plans on going this fall in Boston.
In short, she's a big fan of Harry Potter.
"I started reading Harry Potter years and years ago, and just fell in love with the series and it's just kind of grown and grown and grown over the years," Brummond said.
Ravenclaw, she said, is the group for "nerds" -- "the readers, the creative ones."
"You can go onto the official J.K. Rowling website, and they'll sort you into houses," she said. "And so I was sorted into Ravenclaw when I took the test."
She wasn't surprised by her test results: "That's what I thought I was for years and years."
Brummond was one of a number of fans of Harry Potter and wizardry who gathered June 22 for ACME Wizard Fest, held at ACME Comics, 1622 Pierce St. ACME proprietor Kevin McGarry, dressed as Professor Snape for the event, said the event involves "all things wizard, mainly Harry Potter."
The comic book store held a similar event last year, called "Potter-Fest" at the time, but they feared legal action from "the powers that be," McGarry said, so they changed the name. On the plus side, the new name makes the event more inclusive for other sorts of wizards.
McGarry said wizards are big in Sioux City. For all you know, your neighbors or coworkers might have a grasp of the magical powers of wizardry.
"There's always wizards everywhere, you just can't know them, being a Muggle," McGarry said.
McGarry's son, Sean, bore a strong likeness to Daniel Radcliffe in his youth, and perhaps unsurprisingly was dressed like Harry Potter at the event.
Oddly enough, Sean McGarry has his own Hogwarts-like secrets he isn't at liberty to discuss, what with all the nondisclosure agreements: a film major at Georgia State University, the younger McGarry is involved with productions in Georgia, which may or may not be produced by Netflix and HBO.
Unfortunately, he can't regale the Muggles outside the film and television industry with details of these mysterious projects.
"I can't really talk about the productions I've worked on," Sean McGarry said. "One of them, I'll be able to talk about later this summer, the other one I'll be able to talk about sometime in the fall."