 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WWE Wrestling returning to the Tyson

  • 0
wwe main event
Provided

WWE is returning to Sioux City for the first year in three years with "WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Among the scheduled bouts will be Street Fight Riddle vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins; a Raw Women's Championship Match between Bianca Belain with Alexa Bluss vs. Bayley with Damage CTRL; as well as a six-person tag team match between A.J. Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, with Dominik Mysterio.

Tickets are now on sale at Primebanktix.com and tysoncenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News