With all the excitement of the 2018 holiday season behind us, what entertainment options are coming up that we should be excited about?
Here is a list of what will be happening in the remaining weeks in January. How many of these shows will we be seeing you at?
Jan. 4 – Beacon Story Lab Live! Desire: This is a meeting of creative minds hosted by Ally Karsyn where individuals take the microphone to share personal stories of experiences related to the topic of the night, desire. The speakers will include Caroline Rivera, Abby Bliss, Charmaine Houck, Brendan Uhl, Steve Lundberg and Brenda Rivas. There will be a poetry reading by Patti Strong and music from Spencer Aspleaf. 7 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Jan. 5 - Brutal Doodles presents: Bloodbath and Beyond: Head to Vangarde Arts to see the awesome works of Sioux City artist, Jessica Hammond in her first gallery show. There will also be music by Dylan Nelson. 7 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
Jan. 11 – Ned LeDoux with Ben Grillet: Join country star, Ned LeDoux as he takes over the Anthem Stage at the Hard Rock. He started playing drums in his father’s band, Western Underground, in 1998. After his father passed away in 2005, LeDoux continued his legacy by keeping the band alive. The special guest of the night will be Ben Grillet. 8 p.m. at Anthem, 111 Third St.
Jan. 11 – 35th and Taylor: Come for a night of great music as this nationally known band from Siouxland takes the stage at The Marquee. 9:30 p.m., 1225 Fourth St.
Jan. 12 - Wayne "The Train" Hancock: Come to The Marquee to see country music legend, Wayne "The Train" Hancock as he plays a night of honky-tonk/Texas rockabilly music. Ben Grillet opens the show at 9 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Jan. 12 – Tri-State Throwdown: Featuring Arson City (Nebraska), Matt D. & the Profane Saints (South Dakota) and DAD (Iowa), this will be a night of multi-genre music at the Hard Rock. 8 p.m. at Anthem, 111 Third St.
Jan. 17 - Hamilton Loomis Band: If you know what you're doing, you will get down to Vangarde Arts for this show! The music is a culmination of funk, blues, soul and rock. You don't want to miss it. 8 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.
Jan. 18 – Dokken: Watch as ‘80s hard rockers, Dokken, drive the crowd at Anthem wild with sounds that make people nostalgic for that decade of excess. 8 p.m. at Anthem in the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.
Jan. 18 - Calling Grace, Thick Mistress, The Endless Night, The Impulsive!: Four heavy bands will be rocking out this night at The Marquee. Show support for the local bands Calling Grace and Thick Mistress. Also, stay for Omaha bands, The Endless Night and The Impulsive! 8 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
Jan. 18 – Dwight Yoakam: If you ever feel like you’re inside the pocket of a clown, this will be the show for you. Join country music superstar, Dwight Yoakam, as he sings his heart out at the Orpheum Theatre. 8 p.m., 528 Pierce St.
Jan. 19 – Carly Pearce with Cale Dodds: Head to Anthem at the Hard Rock for another country music night featuring the graceful Carly Pearce. Cale Dodds opens the show. 8 p.m. at Anthem, 111 Third St.
Jan. 21 and 22 – The Sound of Music: Come for the magic of live theater and to see a classic story played out for you on a classic stage. Learn your “do, re, me’s” from Maria as she teaches the von Trapp children about the importance of music. 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
Jan. 25 – Poco and Pure Prairie League: A fun time is to be had at Hard Rock’s Anthem with a country-rock night featuring Poco as well as Pure Prairie League. 8 p.m. at Anthem, 111 Third St.
Jan. 26 – One Night With the King: This 90-minute show showcases Elvis’s rise to fame and highlights spectacular moments in The King’s career. There is non-stop music featuring all of Elvis’ greatest hits. 4 and 8 p.m. at Anthem, 111 Third St.
Jan. 26 – Gallagher’s Joke’s on You Comedy Tour: Witness comedy legend, Gallagher, as he cracks jokes and smashes watermelons with his giant wooden mallet. How messy can you get in the front row or the splash zone? You won’t have to find out with a free poncho! 8:15 p.m. at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.