Are you ever in need of an escape, but can’t afford to take an expensive vacation?
Siouxland Zen offers a way to step out of the stresses in your life for sessions of peaceful meditation.
Led by grandfather, third-generation owner of Pecaut and Company, author of the No. 1 best-selling book on respiratory health ("Beating Bronchiectasis") and zen priest, Dan Pecaut, these sessions are designed to make you relax, focus on breathing and get to know your inner self.
Pecaut’s zen journey began around a decade ago when he decided to join others on a seven-day zen retreat in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
“I had thought about going on a long silent retreat for years,” said Pecaut. “It was a bit scary. I wondered how I’d be able to not say anything for a week. It was really jumping in in the deep end. I had previously meditated for five to 10 minutes at a time, and this was meditating all day, every day. Within a day my whole body hurt. The leader told us that if we stayed, on the third or fourth day we would ‘drop in’ and ‘touch the truth of who you are.’ It finally happened and I thought, ‘This is where it’s at.’”
The drive to get into this lifestyle was due to Pecaut’s desire for personal development.
“My intellectual development was at a pretty high level. I seem to do school pretty well,” said Pecaut. “I graduated from Harvard with honors in philosophy. You can’t get much headier than that. What was undeveloped was my emotional body. I didn’t realize this until I was in my 40s and my life felt flat.
“I was invited to the Mankind Project New Warrior Training which was a class based on the ‘heroes journey.’ They took away my phone and my wallet, my pretend sense of who I am. There is a process of sending you through an ordeal and making it through at the other end, the metaphorical slaying of a dragon. At the end of the experience you end up owning the thing that once owned you. I knew this was what I was missing.”
A bout of bronchiectasis also had Pecaut searching for alternative medicines and practices after traditional Western medicine failed to alleviate the illness.
“In 2012 I had a case of pneumonia I couldn’t shake,” said Pecaut. “After taking steroids and antibiotics that weren’t helping, I searched for an alternate method of healing. I went to the Mayo Clinic and found out I had bronchiectasis, a condition where airway tissue dies and you can’t clear your lungs. As I left the clinic, I asked my doctor what I could do to alleviate my problem. He told me not to get sick. I realized I was at the end of what Western medicine could do for me.
“I was in denial for a couple months. I then found out about another seven-day retreat in New York. I told the abbot of the retreat I was too sick to go. He told me to come anyway. About the second or third day of the retreat I started grieving. I wept all day, mourning my life and the lives of my family…I was finally out of my denial and embracing a new clarity. I built a 12-point recovery plan which included a naturopath and an acupuncturist. I worked on this for four to five hours a day for about a year. Later, I went back to Mayo and they could find no trace of my illness in the CAT scan.”
From there Pecaut doubled down on his newfound practices and beliefs and became a zen priest.
“I went through the Hollow Bones/Mondo Zen order seven-day retreat and then continued with the process of Juki, a formal commitment to follow the precepts and vows of the order,” said Pecaut. “If the process goes well, they will call on you to be a priest. I’m now a priest.”
How does a meditation session compare to taking a yoga class?
“Yoga is meditation and was designed to support meditation,” said Pecaut. “The Buddha developed his yoga so he could sit longer. They are alike in that they both focus on breath.”
As you can expect, the vibe of the Siouxland Zen classes is mellow and welcoming to all interested parties.
“All are welcome,” said Pecaut. “We don’t turn anyone away. What you turn away is most often what you are looking for. Also, you can’t do this practice wrong; whatever you feel is what you feel and it’s not for anyone else to say. What arises from the sitting is love. When the thinking mind gets out of the way, life is amazing.”
In addition to sitting and meditating, the group also practices qigong, a slow motion martial art focusing on slow breathing.
Why should we go to a class to learn and practice meditation? Isn’t it just sitting in a quiet group?
“As the Dalai Lama said, ‘If you teach all 8-year-olds to meditate, we wouldn’t have war in a generation,’” said the priest.
If you would like to sit in on a class, Siouxland Zen meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays at First Congregational Church on Hamilton Boulevard.