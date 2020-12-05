 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: We told the story of a Sioux City church that lost 18 members in the first wave of COVID-19 deaths, Woodbury County has reported nearly two dozen virus deaths since Thanksgiving and Iowa released additional data about the state of the pandemic

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 242,065 (82,371 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 136,325 (66,784 active) and South Dakota 84,398 (15,925 active). 

