Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans to reopen businesses in much of the state, metro Sioux City mayors exhorted businesses and authorities for more transparency and a Sioux County man was charged in Iowa's first coronavirus price-gouging scheme.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 5,868 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 3,358 and South Dakota 2,245.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

