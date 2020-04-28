Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced plans to reopen businesses in much of the state, metro Sioux City mayors exhorted businesses and authorities for more transparency and a Sioux County man was charged in Iowa's first coronavirus price-gouging scheme.