Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Three members of the Sioux City School Board called for a mask mandate on school property, Mayor Bob Scott said Sioux City won't pursue a mandatory mask ordinance in part because Gov. Kim Reynolds has prevented cities from issuing them and Nebraska officials announced their intentions for a fall high school sports season.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 39,423 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 22,847 and South Dakota 7,943. 

