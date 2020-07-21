Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Three members of the Sioux City School Board called for a mask mandate on school property, Mayor Bob Scott said Sioux City won't pursue a mandatory mask ordinance in part because Gov. Kim Reynolds has prevented cities from issuing them and Nebraska officials announced their intentions for a fall high school sports season.