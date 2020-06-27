Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: The leader of Woodbury County's public health agency pleaded that residents wear masks, Briar Cliff University will incorporate online learning and distancing measures during fall classes and Iowa topped 700 COVID-19 deaths.

By early Saturday morning, Iowa had reported at least 27,828 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,524 and South Dakota 6,535.

