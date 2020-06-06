Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Saturday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Health officials said the coronavirus outlook continued to improve in metro Sioux City, a New York volunteer organization donated personal protective equipment to the Siouxland Community Health Center and South Dakota has dropped a study into whether hydroxychloroquine can be effective in preventing COVID-19.

By late Friday night, Iowa had reported at least 21,196 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 15,379 and South Dakota 5,277.

