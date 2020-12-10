 Skip to main content
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Gov. Kim Reynolds extended Iowa's pandemic restrictions by one week, the University of Iowa hospitals said it plans to start administering a COVID-19 vaccine next week and Reynolds called for schools to resume 100% in-person learning.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 251,027 (70,208 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 143,924 (68,033 active) and South Dakota 88,023 (16,148 active). 

