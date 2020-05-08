Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Yesterday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic for metro Sioux City, local leaders shared optimism and angst over the reopening of Tyson's Dakota City beef plant and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott urged residents not to frequent businesses allowed to open as soon as today.