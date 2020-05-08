Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
Good Friday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: Yesterday was the deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic for metro Sioux City, local leaders shared optimism and angst over the reopening of Tyson's Dakota City beef plant and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott urged residents not to frequent businesses allowed to open as soon as today.

By early Friday morning, Iowa had reported at least 11,059 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 7,190 and South Dakota 2,905.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

