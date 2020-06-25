Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Thursday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More Sioux City attractions will open in early July, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she hopes students will return to classrooms in the fall but will leave final decisions to individual districts and another day passed with no recorded COVID-19 deaths in metro Sioux City.

By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 26,947 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,221 and South Dakota 6,419.

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News