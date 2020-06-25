Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

×
Good Thursday morning.
Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: More Sioux City attractions will open in early July, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she hopes students will return to classrooms in the fall but will leave final decisions to individual districts and another day passed with no recorded COVID-19 deaths in metro Sioux City.
By early Thursday morning, Iowa had reported at least 26,947 cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 18,221 and South Dakota 6,419.
Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.
