 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Welcome to the coronavirus briefing
View Comments

Welcome to the coronavirus briefing

Good Tuesday morning.

Here are the biggest stories affecting Sioux City and the tri-state area today: A Sioux City teachers union official spoke out against plans to have polling places in 15 schools because of possible exposure to COVID-19, Nebraska announced that seniors and healthcare providers would be the first to get a vaccine when it arrives and nearly half of South Dakota's state prisoners have been infected with the virus.

By early Tuesday morning, Iowa had reported at least 117,619 (26,560 active) cases of COVID-19, Nebraska 64,499 (21,651 active) and South Dakota 39,741 (11,061 active). 

Click through for our full coronavirus coverage.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News